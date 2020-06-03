Katheryn Medile Garbo, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, May 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in San Antonio, TX.



She was born to the late Frank & Callie Medile, August 7, 1922 in Beaumont TX. Katheryn graduated from French High School and married the love of her life of sixty-two years, Sylvester J. Garbo.



She was a loving mother and homemaker to John and Frank. Katheryn also worked as an office manager for Dr. Travis for over 20 years before retiring with Sylvester to travel and enjoy the summers with their grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Pius and enjoyed serving in the church. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, sewing, cooking and watching the purple martins return every spring from her back porch. She loved her family deeply and always made precious time to show them she did. Katheryn lived a life of integrity, faith and grace.



She is survived by son, John S. Garbo and sister, Lena Brocato. She is also survived by three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



A Rosary for Mrs. Garbo will be recited at 5:00 p.m., with a gathering of her family and friends to follow, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at Broussard's, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.



