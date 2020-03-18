Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Ann Ceci (Kathy) Wilson. View Sign Service Information Watson & Sons Funeral Home - Center 1554 TX 7 East Center , TX 75935 (936)-598-4331 Visitation 10:00 AM Watson & Sons Funeral Home - Center 1554 TX 7 East Center , TX 75935 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Watson & Sons Funeral Home - Center 1554 TX 7 East Center , TX 75935 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen (Kathy) Ann Ceci Wilson, of Joaquin, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Garrison.

Funeral service will be held at noon, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with Roy Jackson "Dutch" Price III officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Mrs. Wilson was born February 18, 1946, in Joliet, Illinois, to Henry E. Ceci and Lillian Dernulc Ceci.

She is survived by her husband, Jay Sr., whom she met on a blind date in 1966 and had a long distance courtship while both attended colleges 1000 miles apart. The two married February 15, 1969 and they just celebrated their 51st anniversary.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a BS in Physical Medicine, she was a registered physical therapist for over 40 years. She especially enjoyed working with pediatric and geriatric patients. She entered the profession not for the money, but for the satisfaction of helping her patients. Her gift to her patients, in addition to physical therapy, was her compassion. She believed that talking and listening to her patients and their families was an equally important part of their therapy.

She is survived by her children, Jay M. Wilson Jr. and his wife Lisa, Melissa Price and her husband Timmy; grandchildren, Kelli Coleman, Ceci Beaumont and her husband Hunter, Jesse Wilson, Melayni Wilson, and Brady Price; great grandchildren, Jaxton Beaumont and Evelynn Beaumont.

Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were her life. She made it a point to be at every activity of theirs, regardless of the distance she had to travel. She was an animal lover…never meeting one she didn't want to adopt.

Pallbearers will be Jesse Wilson, Brady Price, Hunter Beaumont, Jaxton Beaumont, John Paul Sledge, Glenn Ebby, and Robert Nugent.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to , 225 N Michigan Ave, 17th Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60601-7633,

