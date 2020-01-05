1931-2020 Kathleen Elizabeth Clark Buesing, 88, of Moss Bluff, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Lake Charles. Her visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 4-8pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Moss Bluff, LA. Her funeral service will be Wednesday, January 8, at 10am at Heritage Funeral Home. Interment will be at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont. Rev. Sonny Simpson will officiate. Kathleen is survived by her three children, Eugene Buesing & Gayla of Beaumont, Glenda Richard & Ashton of Moss Bluff, and Christina Guajardo of China, TX. Condolences can be made at heritagefuneralhomellc.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 5, 2020