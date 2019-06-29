Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Joyce Cecilia Placette Tweedel. View Sign Service Information Levingston Funeral Home 5601 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 (409)-962-4455 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Levingston Funeral Home 5601 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Vigil 7:00 PM Levingston Funeral Home 5601 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Joyce Cecilia Placette Tweedel, 90, passed away Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Jefferson Nursing Home in Beaumont, Texas.



Kathleen was born on September 19, 1928 in Port Arthur, Texas and grew up in the 1600 block of Thomas Boulevard. She was the second child born to Joseph Bernard and Beatrice Fruge Placette. Growing up she enjoyed visiting her maternal grandmother's farm in Basile, Louisiana where many of her relatives also resided. Kathleen graduated from St. Mary High School in 1946. She went on to complete her Licensed Vocational Nurse's training in the first class of students at Lamar Technical College in Port Arthur in the early 1950's. She was a natural caregiver and enjoyed a long nursing career working in many hospitals and clinics around Port Arthur, Port Neches-Groves, and Beaumont.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father as well as Bobby Long, husband of six years, Charles Tweedel Jr., husband of 32 years, brothers Daniel Placette, Paul Placette, Gordon Placette, and son-in-law Jimmy Don Perritt.



Survivors include brother Jerome Placette of Port Neches, daughters Charlotte Perritt of Port Arthur, Jo-Ellen Penn and husband Larry of Port Arthur, Michele Newton of Grandview, Tx., Annette Hibdon and husband Joseph of Houston, Tx., son Charles Tweedel and wife Melissa of Beaumont, Tx., step-daughter Katherine Bourgeois of New Iberia, La., fifteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.



A lifelong resident of southeast Texas, Kathleen enjoyed gardening, cooking, dancing and music. She had a special affinity for the beach and lived on Bolivar Peninsula at Crystal Beach from 1994-2008. She was a devout Roman Catholic throughout her life and a member of St. Jude Thaddeus parish for the last ten years.

Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A Vigil Service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. followed by the recitation of the rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Beaumont with Reverend Sinclair Oubre officiating.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Port Arthur Seafarer's Center (1500 Jefferson Drive Port Arthur, TX 77642-0646) in her memory. Kathleen Joyce Cecilia Placette Tweedel, 90, passed away Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Jefferson Nursing Home in Beaumont, Texas.Kathleen was born on September 19, 1928 in Port Arthur, Texas and grew up in the 1600 block of Thomas Boulevard. She was the second child born to Joseph Bernard and Beatrice Fruge Placette. Growing up she enjoyed visiting her maternal grandmother's farm in Basile, Louisiana where many of her relatives also resided. Kathleen graduated from St. Mary High School in 1946. She went on to complete her Licensed Vocational Nurse's training in the first class of students at Lamar Technical College in Port Arthur in the early 1950's. She was a natural caregiver and enjoyed a long nursing career working in many hospitals and clinics around Port Arthur, Port Neches-Groves, and Beaumont.She was preceded in death by her mother and father as well as Bobby Long, husband of six years, Charles Tweedel Jr., husband of 32 years, brothers Daniel Placette, Paul Placette, Gordon Placette, and son-in-law Jimmy Don Perritt.Survivors include brother Jerome Placette of Port Neches, daughters Charlotte Perritt of Port Arthur, Jo-Ellen Penn and husband Larry of Port Arthur, Michele Newton of Grandview, Tx., Annette Hibdon and husband Joseph of Houston, Tx., son Charles Tweedel and wife Melissa of Beaumont, Tx., step-daughter Katherine Bourgeois of New Iberia, La., fifteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.A lifelong resident of southeast Texas, Kathleen enjoyed gardening, cooking, dancing and music. She had a special affinity for the beach and lived on Bolivar Peninsula at Crystal Beach from 1994-2008. She was a devout Roman Catholic throughout her life and a member of St. Jude Thaddeus parish for the last ten years.Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A Vigil Service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. followed by the recitation of the rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Beaumont with Reverend Sinclair Oubre officiating.In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Port Arthur Seafarer's Center (1500 Jefferson Drive Port Arthur, TX 77642-0646) in her memory. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close