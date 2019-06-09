|
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
View Map
Trinity United Methodist Church - Nita McKnight Parlor
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Trinity United Methodist Church
1947 - 2019 Kathleen (Cole) Lewis, widow of the late Kenneth Wayne Lewis, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on June 3, 2019. Known to many as Kat or Kathy, she was born in Jasper, Texas, on May 20, 1947, to Vernon and Violet Cole. Kathy wed Ken on December 28, 1980, and they shared the next thirty-five years together with their large, blended family. Kathy is a graduate of the Port Neches Groves High School Class of 1965. After working in law offices for several years, Kathy returned to school to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lamar University. She later received her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and became a nurse practitioner, her true calling. As a nurse practitioner, she touched the lives of her patients across Southeast Texas. Kathy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed the beach, margaritas, travel, ski trips, gossiping about reality television with her daughter, and spending time with her family. Of course, Kathy had many secret talents-although Kathy was never as fond of fishing as her husband, she always caught the most fish on family fly-fishing trips, and she never let anyone forget it. Kathy is survived by her sons, John Patrick McMahon and his wife, Laurie McMahon, of Magnolia, Texas, and Austin Abraham Lewis of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Valerie Sarah Lewis and her husband, Zachary Clayton DeLuna, of Beaumont, Texas; stepson, Joshua Houston Lewis of Manitou Springs, Colorado; stepdaughter, Kara Rebekah (Lewis) Roberts and her husband, Willie Jack Roberts, of Manitou Springs, Colorado; her grandchildren, Carly Jean Croston, Holly Rae Croston, Tyler Jack Roberts, Arianna Harmony Lewis, Corinne Alleen McMahon, and Amethyst Hope Lewis; sister, Harriet Irene Cole Campbell of Cypress, Texas; brothers, Timothy James Cole and his wife, Sherri Dru Cole, of Groves, Texas and Fred Irvin Cole and his wife, Fran Irene Cole, of Lumberton, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Lewis; and her parents, Violet and Vernon Cole. A gathering of Mrs. Lewis's family and friends will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the Nita McKnight Parlor of Trinity United Methodist Church, Beaumont. Her memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise from June 9 to June 10, 2019
