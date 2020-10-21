Kathryn Ann Scheer, 73 of Midland and formerly of Texas, died Sunday afternoon, October 4, 2020 at Brittany Manor. She was born January 15, 1947 in Pinconning, daughter of the late Richard G. Suttles and Janice Reinhart. When Kathy was 18, she decided to move to Texas to become a Christian Country Western singer. She adopted the stage name Kathy Shadows and toured across the state as well as other parts of the country, created a couple of albums and was even invited to President George Herbert Walker Bush' s Inauguration. While living in Texas, she worked for several years as a documentarian for NASA before retiring from a local energy company. Throughout her life, Kathy was a kind and giving woman who was recognized for many achievements including several for her contributions to the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Volunteer Blood Program. She was so outgoing, courageous, and charismatic that her bright star could not be dimmed.



Kathy is survived by her daughter, Hope Scheer of Texas; siblings, P J Walcik, Rick (Deborah) Suttles all of Midland, and Janet Layle of Bay City; nieces and nephews, Sheri Chant of Standish, Danny Koelsch also of Standish, Debbie Upright of St. Petersburg, FL, Jodi Ott of Auburn, Andrew Suttles of Cleveland, OH, Stephanie Kirkpatrick of Midland, Rachel Schwartz of West Branch, Tracy Koelsch of Tennessee, Kris Chartier of Bay City, Brad Perry of Alabama, Chaesa Reinke of Midland, Kelly Winquest of Lapeer, and Scott Winquest of Ray Township; as well as many great nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her Biological father, Raymond Louis Winquest; brothers, Daniel Suttles; Edward Winquest; Charles Winquest and sister, Linda Koelsch.



Memorial services for Kathy have taken place. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. John's Lutheran Church, Midland, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.



