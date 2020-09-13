Kathryn Champion Gish of Lumberton, passed away on September 10, 2020. She was 72 years old.



Kathy is survived by her mother, Bettye Champion; her husband, Elton Gish; sister, Karen Bond and brother, Stephen Champion; t hree children, Julie Motomura, Jason Green, and Lacy Beaver; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, K enneth Ray Champion and grandson, Zachary Christopher Green.



Kathy was born in Silsbee, Texas, on July 22, 1948 to Bettye and Ken Champion. She graduated from Buna High School and went on to attend Lamar University, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Education and her Master's degree in Counseling. Kathy spent 37 years in public education, all at Buna ISD, as a teacher and an elementary counselor.



Kathy was a well-known and well-loved educator in the community of Buna. She inspired, nurtured, taught and encouraged her students. As a third generation educator, Kathy understood the significance of her role and strived to work in cooperation with parents to educate the whole child.



To be a part of Kathy's family was to be well loved. She was a dedicated daughter, a supportive sister, a dependable mother and a smitten grandmother and great-grandmother. She cared for her family and made them her priority always, and they knew.



Kathy was married to Elton, the love of her life for 31 years. Together they shared a beautiful life filled with family, travel, love, and mutual care and respect. A love like theirs was true and only comes along once in a lifetime.



Visitation is scheduled for Monday, September 14 from 12:00 - 2:00 with the funeral at 2:00, both at First United Methodist Church, Buna. Burial is immediately following at Antioch Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store