Kathy Lynell Lee
1957 - 2020
Kathy Lynell Lee 62 of Beaumont, TX; passed Jun. 13, 2020. Services will be Jun. 19, 2020 at Borden Chapel Baptist Church 3495 Roland Rd Beaumont, TX. A Public Viewing will be held from 9AM until 1130AM. A Private Funeral will begin at 12Noon. Interment will be in Kirby Cemetery, Silsbee, TX. Cherishing her memories are devoted husband: Martin Lee Jr. Children: Martina McLin (Michael), Brandy Lee, Melissa Blackman (James) and Adrienne Lee. Sisters: MonaLisa Stimpson, Pamela Runnels (Tony) 9- Grandchildren as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives and Friends. www.proctorsmortuary.com



Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
