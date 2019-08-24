1938 - 2019 Keith Harold Butler passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a native of Beaumont, TX, born May 4, 1938 to Avie Vaughn McDonald Butler and Harold Elmer Butler. He graduated from Beaumont High School in 1956. He became an Eagle Scout in 1955. He served in the United States Air Force for twenty years as an instructor. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he went to work for Motorola in Oak Hill, TX and was integral in the start-up of MOS 11. He was employed by Motorola for more than 20 years before retiring. He was a devoted grandparent and has left behind many who love him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Avie Vaughn McDonald Butler and Harold Elmer Butler; his wife, Alma Lee Butler; his sons, Jon and Daniel Lew Hollingsworth; and his brother-in-law, Jim Whitehurst. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Butler Whitehurst; daughter, Jill Messina and her spouse Vincent; daughter, Kecia Ferguson and her spouse, Steve; niece, Terri Quick and her spouse, Dennis; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great nephew. Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at Marrs Jones Newby Funeral Home in Bastrop, TX from 6-8PM. The funeral service will be held at Assumption Cemetery Chapel in Austin, TX on August 24, 2019 beginning at 10AM.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 24, 2019