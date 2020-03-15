Keith Michael "Kaveman" Bartos, 62, of Beaumont, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Christus Southeast Texas- St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born on March 15, 1957, to Shirley Turner Bartos and Kenneth Mack Bartos, in Waco, and his family moved to Beaumont when he was five months old. Keith graduated from Forest Park High School in 1975 and T.S.T.I. in Waco. He worked at American Valve and Hydrant in Beaumont for thirty years. Keith was a proud uncle and enjoyed golf, car racing, bicycling, and traveling. Survivors include his parents, Shirley and Ken Bartos; sister, Cindy Gibson and her husband, Stan; and niece, Megan Moss and her husband, Blake, all of Beaumont; nephew, Greg Gibson and his wife, Kristy; and great-nephews, Remington Gibson and Rhett Gibson, all of Fulshear. A gathering of his family and friends will begin at 2:00 p.m., with his memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020