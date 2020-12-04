Kenneth "Ken" James Gilliam, 69, of Port Neches, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. He was born January 30, 1951, in Beaumont, to Homer Overland Gilliam and Hattie Sylvia Smith Gilliam. Ken was a 1969 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Acres. At SFA he made the all-district team as middle linebacker and made all-state team as an offensive guard for the "Eagles".
After graduating high school Ken attended Lamar University, Beaumont, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1973. Also, in 1973 Ken married his wife, Ruth Abshier Gilliam. Ken's career started with working for Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Houston and Shreveport, Louisiana. He returned home in 1975 to work for Port Arthur Gulf Oil Refinery. In 2013 he retired with Chevron Phillips Chemical, Port Arthur, with thirty-six years of service.
In the early years Ken was a member of the Texas Archeological Society and enjoyed taking his camper and family to participate in TAS Field Schools all across the state of Texas.
Ken loved being with family especially his three grandchildren; traveling; cooking; and attending Beaumont's Lamar men and women basketball games. He was a member of Lamar's Alumni and Lamar's Cardinal Club. Ken was also an active member of his son's scout troop, "World Famous Troop 75" and received his Order of the Arrow at Sid Richardson Scout camp.
Ken went by many names. Those were Honey; Babe; Dad; Grand Pa; Bubba; Uncle Bub; and Uncle Ken. He will be missed for his "dry humor" and his sweetness to family and friends.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents and older sister, LaVerne Stephenson, of Nederland.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ruth Abshier Gilliam, of Port Neches. They would have celebrated their forty-seventh anniversary on December 29th, 2020. Other survivors include his daughter, Kim Covington and her husband, Jason, of Houston; son, Kevin Gilliam and his wife, Lisa, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Kaylee, Addyson, and Colton Gilliam, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; sister, Diane Redwine and her husband, Mark, of Hamshire; nieces, Sandy Rogers and her husband, Douglas, of Cove and Crystal Foxworth and her husband, Troy, of Nederland; nephews, John William Abshier and his wife, Serena, of Austin; Marcus Redwine and his wife, Darla, of Chester; and Heath Redwine and his wife, Katie, of Hamshire; father-in-law, Clarence Abshier, of Port Arthur; and brother-in-law, John Abshier, of Leavenworth, Kansas.
Thanks to all of Ken and Ruth's friends for their thoughts and prayers and a special thanks to wonderful neighbors, Wayne and Julie Winn for their loving support and friendship.
A gathering of Mr. Gilliam's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with his memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lamar University Foundation, P.O. Box 11500, Beaumont, Texas 77710.
In Honor of Ken's wishes, following his cremation, he will return to one of his favorite places, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
