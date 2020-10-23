Memorial Service for Kenneth Lloyd Ward of Willis, Texas will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm. in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors with Pastor Merle Blado officiating. Kenny was born on October 17, 1960 in Houston, Texas and passed-away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. He was 60 years old. Kenny grew up in Houston and graduated from Spring Woods High School.



He was fun loving, happy go lucky, gregarious, and extremely social. Kenny lived life by the seat of his pants and was a "to the max" optimist. Humor was number one, he could not be serious. He worked in sales, and did excellent handyman work, Kenny was a true "jack of all trades." He also loved gardening, music, flyball, football, and simply loved life itself. Kenny will be greatly missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald R. Ward and Vetra J. Arrazate; his brother, Russell Ward and his nephew, Clifford Raines. Kenny is survived by his loving family: wife, Robbie Strang-Ward of Willis, Tx; son, Kelly Eugene Strang of Arkansas; daughter, Mallory Hebert and husband, John of Ft. Worth; brother, Doug Ward and wife, Christi of Houston; step-father, Eliud Arrazate of Conroe; step-brothers, Frank Arrazate and wife, Deborah of Conroe and Nathan Arrazate and wife, Jenifer of Conroe; aunt, Lala "Bay" Messerly of Houston; sister-in-law, Joanie Ward of Houston; grandchildren, Addison, Zoey, Ali, Ryleigh and Harper. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins as well as other dear family and caring friends also survive.



