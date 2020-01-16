Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Lopez. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ken Lopez, 80 of Beaumont, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born on October 21, 1939, in Port Arthur, to Mildred Broussard and Every Lopez.

Ken was the longtime owner of Ken's Auto Center in Groves. He went on to work for Pete's Shell and Johnson's Shell service stations, later retiring from Hemphill Housing.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Lopez, of Beaumont; daughter, Rhonda Robichau and her husband, Rodney; son, Timothy Wayne Lopez and his wife, Betty, of Vidor; grandchildren, Justin O'Neill; Blake Busceme and his wife, Shelby; Alisha Bean and her husband, Justin; Krista Musquiz and her husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Drew Musquiz, Logan Musquiz, Carrington Busceme, Oliver Keen, Palmer Keen, Marleigh Robichau, Brach Ross, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tammy Kane; brothers, Jerry Lopez, Roland Lopez, and Jordan Lopez; sisters, Doris Rowley and Sonny Cabel.

Ken loved the outdoors - especially fishing! He loved spending time at their lake house catching bass at Toledo Bend. He also was a pretty good hunter but gave up the sport because he didn't like the sad look in the deer's eyes. He said he just couldn't shoot them anymore. He also enjoyed gardening, producing the biggest and juiciest oranges and lemons you can imagine! He had a heart to help others and would often help cook breakfast for the men's work group at church. What he loved most was his wife, his family, children, grand-children and great grand-children, and they certainly loved their PawPaw. He never missed an opportunity to be with them. Ken was a master mechanic but could also fix anything in or around the house from electrical, to plumbing, to carpentry... just ask Patricia. He was Mr. Fix It. Ken didn't hate anything except maybe if he was running out of dessert too soon. He served in the Army National Guard for ten years and was certified as a sharpshooter, but he'd rather be known as a straight shooter. He would keep his opinion to himself unless you asked for it. He was a good-hearted, hard-working man and would give you the shirt off of his back if you needed it. Country and western was his favorite music and he loved to dance! He met his wife of twenty-nine years at the Boudain Hut in Port Arthur and they boogied happily ever after. THANK YOU GOD FOR OUR KEN!

A gathering of Mr. Lopez's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont, with his entombment with military honors to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions for Mr. Lopez may be made to Buckner Children and Family Services, 9055 Manion Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77706.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com

