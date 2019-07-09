Kenneth Mark Billiot, 79, of Groves, Texas passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston, Texas.
Kenneth was born July 7, 1939 in Port Arthur, Texas to Ettine T. Billiot and Sedonia Ernestine Billiot, and he was a lifelong Groves resident.
Kenneth retired as a tugboat captain after 40 years of service, having worked at Gulfport and Levingston Shipbuilders, and Marine Fueling. He was a member of Port Arthur Order of Eagles.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Billiot; four brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Billiot of Groves; sons, Chris Billiot and Kenny Billiot; grandchildren, Matthew Billiot, Kayden Billiot, Savannah Billiot, Caleb Billiot, Amber Crouch, and Brittany Smith; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with Reverend J. C. Coon officiating. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on July 9, 2019