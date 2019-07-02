Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Quick. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn Memorial Park 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 (409)-892-5912 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Wayne Quick, 77, of Vidor, Texas passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Kenneth was born December 3, 1941 in Port Arthur, Texas to Earl Joseph Quick and Dorothy Veronica Schultz Quick. He was a retired Teamster with Union Pacific Railroad.

Kenneth was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, gardening, and working with his tractor. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildren

He is survived by his wife of 56 yrs, Shirley Mason Quick of Vidor, TX; sons Kevin Quick of Littleton, CO, Keith Quick & wife Stacie of Vidor, TX, Kyle Quick of Beaumont, TX; daughters Paula Stidivent and husband Stephen of Vidor, TX, Pamela Weir and husband Clint of Mauriceville, TX; brother Richard Quick of Lufkin, TX; sisters Jackie Roberts of Houston, TX, Loretta Sterle of Temple, TX, Audrey Beatty of League City, TX, Vivian Franklin of Milam, TX, Peggy Ford and husband Coy of Pollock, TX; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

There will be a Rosary beginning at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1600 N. Main St., Vidor, Texas.

A visitation of family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. following Rosary in the Our Lady of Lourdes Parrish Hall.

The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church under the direction of Starr Funeral Home with Father Paul Sumler officiating.

Burial will follow services at 2:00 p.m. in Yellowpine Cemetery, Hwy 87S, Hemphill, Texas.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Ann, Marla, Charly, and Bro. Paul, as well as all of the staff at Compassion Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to: Compassion Hospice, 3775 Milam St., Beaumont., TX 77701, or the Alzheimer's and Dementia Associations, 700 North St., Beaumont., TX 77701.

Online condolences and book signing can be made at

Kenneth Wayne Quick, 77, of Vidor, Texas passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.Kenneth was born December 3, 1941 in Port Arthur, Texas to Earl Joseph Quick and Dorothy Veronica Schultz Quick. He was a retired Teamster with Union Pacific Railroad.Kenneth was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, gardening, and working with his tractor. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildrenHe is survived by his wife of 56 yrs, Shirley Mason Quick of Vidor, TX; sons Kevin Quick of Littleton, CO, Keith Quick & wife Stacie of Vidor, TX, Kyle Quick of Beaumont, TX; daughters Paula Stidivent and husband Stephen of Vidor, TX, Pamela Weir and husband Clint of Mauriceville, TX; brother Richard Quick of Lufkin, TX; sisters Jackie Roberts of Houston, TX, Loretta Sterle of Temple, TX, Audrey Beatty of League City, TX, Vivian Franklin of Milam, TX, Peggy Ford and husband Coy of Pollock, TX; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.There will be a Rosary beginning at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1600 N. Main St., Vidor, Texas.A visitation of family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. following Rosary in the Our Lady of Lourdes Parrish Hall.The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church under the direction of Starr Funeral Home with Father Paul Sumler officiating.Burial will follow services at 2:00 p.m. in Yellowpine Cemetery, Hwy 87S, Hemphill, Texas.The family would like to offer a special thank you to Ann, Marla, Charly, and Bro. Paul, as well as all of the staff at Compassion Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to: Compassion Hospice, 3775 Milam St., Beaumont., TX 77701, or the Alzheimer's and Dementia Associations, 700 North St., Beaumont., TX 77701.Online condolences and book signing can be made at starrfuneralhome.com. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close