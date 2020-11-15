Kenneth Wayne Williams of Conroe, Texas went to be with his Lord on October 30, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina at the young age of 95 years and 3 months.
Ken was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on July 30, 1925. He lived there until he was 13 and then he moved to Louisiana.
He enlisted into the US Marine Corps during World War II where he served in the Pacific Operations. At the conclusion of the war, he returned to Louisiana to continue his education at LSU. While in Louisiana, he met and married his wife, Gloria, in 1948.
In 1950 he was recalled by the Marines to active duty during the Korean War. He applied for and was accepted to Officer Candidate School. Although not serving in Korea, He did make one tour to Vietnam. He served in many places in his 20+ years of service to his country. He retired in 1970 as a LtCol.
He then went to work at Rice University as the business office manager. He retired from Rice after working there for 15 years.
Ken and his wife were members of First Baptist Church in Conroe and made many lasting friendships while attending there. They enjoyed traveling around the country in their motor home. During their travels, they met many people and made many new friends. Family was always very important to Ken. He enjoyed talking with people and sharing stories and information. He would do everything he could to help people in their time of need without questions.
He is preceded in death by his wife Gloria, brother Floyd, his parents Jessie and Oma and great grandson Kolby Haney. He is survived by his son Kenneth L. Williams and wife Barrie of Chapin, SC, and their children Kristi and Kyle and his wife, Kahla and their children, Kolbi and Kennedy, Zach and his wife, Renee and their children Emma and Logan, and Elyse and her husband Brandon and their children Dalton and Wyatt, son Keith E. Williams and wife Nita of Conroe, TX and their children Brandon and his wife, Michelle and their children Wyatt and Cameron, Julie and her husband Hubert and their children Kylie and Nolan, and son Martin B. Williams and wife Kimberly of Phoenix, AZ, and their children Samantha and Alexis and her husband Robert and their son, Colton.
A celebration of life will be held at Metcalf Funeral Directors in Conroe, TX on November, 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In Lieu of flowers, consider donating to the charity of your choice
.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.metcalffuneraldirectors.com
for the Williams family.