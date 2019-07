1972 - 2019 Keri Leigh Rienstra, 47, died July 15 at her home in Beaumont. She was born on March 4, 1972, in Beaumont, to Mary Phyllis and Bobby Frank Pope. Keri was a mother, wife, daughter, and friend and she was everyone's big sister. Keri always listened and she was always on your side; If you didn't know what side you needed to be on, she did. If she didn't have an answer for you, she gave you her shoulder and cried with you. She is survived by her parents; husband Richard Wiley Rienstra Jr.; daughter Mary Addison Rice, son Andrew Rice, daughter Avery Rice, daughter Aidanne Rice, brother Aaron Pope and wife Lauren, sister Jenny McLeod and husband Chad, nieces Chloe McCleod and Cainsley McLeod, and numerous extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mary and H.L. Cessac and paternal grandparents, Retha and Everett Pope. A gathering of Keri's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, with a reception to follow at Keri's home. Complete and updated information may be found at:broussards1889.com.