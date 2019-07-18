Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keri Lynn Rienstra. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica 700 Jefferson Street u , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1972 - 2019 Keri Lynn Rienstra, 47, died July 15 at her home in Beaumont. She was born on March 4, 1972, in Beaumont, to Mary Phyllis and Bobby Frank Pope. Keri was a mother, wife, daughter, and friend and she was everyone's big sister. Keri always listened and she was always on your side; If you didn't know what side you needed to be on, she did. If she didn't have an answer for you, she gave you her shoulder and cried with you. She is survived by her parents; husband Richard Wiley Rienstra Jr.; daughter Mary Addison Rice, son Andrew Rice, daughter Avery Rice, daughter Aidanne Rice, brother Aaron Pope and wife Lauren, sister Jenny McLeod and husband Chad, nieces Chloe McCleod and Cainsley McLeod, and numerous extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mary and H.L. Cessac and paternal grandparents, Retha and Everett Pope. A gathering of Keri's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, with a reception to follow at Keri's home. Complete and updated information may be found at:broussards1889.com.

1972 - 2019 Keri Lynn Rienstra, 47, died July 15 at her home in Beaumont. She was born on March 4, 1972, in Beaumont, to Mary Phyllis and Bobby Frank Pope. Keri was a mother, wife, daughter, and friend and she was everyone's big sister. Keri always listened and she was always on your side; If you didn't know what side you needed to be on, she did. If she didn't have an answer for you, she gave you her shoulder and cried with you. She is survived by her parents; husband Richard Wiley Rienstra Jr.; daughter Mary Addison Rice, son Andrew Rice, daughter Avery Rice, daughter Aidanne Rice, brother Aaron Pope and wife Lauren, sister Jenny McLeod and husband Chad, nieces Chloe McCleod and Cainsley McLeod, and numerous extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mary and H.L. Cessac and paternal grandparents, Retha and Everett Pope. A gathering of Keri's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, with a reception to follow at Keri's home. Complete and updated information may be found at:broussards1889.com. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close