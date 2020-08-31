1/1
Khai Tran
1946 - 2020
Khai Thi Tran, 74 years old, of Nederland, died Thursday August 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston. Mrs. Tran was born on August 8, 1946, to Tran Yen and Tran Thi Thi, in Vietnam. A resident of Beaumont and Nederland, Mrs. Tran was a cook at Red Lobster restaurant.

Survivors in include her sons Thach Nguyen and his wife Kim of Nederland, Phung Nguyen of Port Neches, Lan Nguyen and his wife Regina of Mont Belvieu, Quoc Nguyen and his wife Xuyen of Port Arthur; daughters Duyen Wolken and husband Lance of Conroe, Canh Taylor and husband Shawn of New Mexico; Grandchildren Ty and Brandon Nguyen, Andrew and Lia Nguyen, Jonathan and Megan Wolken, Elijah and Kylie Edwards, Chloe, Hudson and Meredith Nguyen, Ian and Alex Nguyen; sisters in Vietnam Di D??ng yen, Di D??ng tám sai, Di th??ng, Di ph??ng, Di m?i, Di D??ng ?e ??i, Di D??ng h?nh chính, Di D??ng than hoa, Di D??ng l?u h?ng, Di D??ng th?ng hue.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hung Van Nguyen.

A gathering of Mrs. Tran's family and friends will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, Thursday September 3, and Friday September 4, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1115 Orange Avenue, Beaumont. Due to COVID-19 this service will be limited to immediate family only, her graveside service will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's Mortuary, 2000 McFaddin, Beaumont, all guests will be invited to this service with social distancing guidelines. Guests attending graveside service, please follow the funeral procession.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
