Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim McMurray. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Send Flowers Obituary





Kim McMurray, a native of Henderson, Texas, and 51-year resident of Beaumont, passed away peacefully on October 3rd in the loving care of Colonial Lodge, his tender care unit in Greenville, Texas.



Kim retired in 2014 after a successful 35-year career with Gulf States Utilities and then Entergy Texas, first as corporate communications manager and then community development manager. In April 2011, Kim received his Professional Certified Economic Developer (PCED) certification and was an active member in various community organizations and volunteer boards. He had an unbridled work ethic that was a mainstay quality throughout his career.



Prior to his career in corporate communications and economic development, he spent 10 years as a reporter and editor at Texas newspapers, including covering politics at the state capitol in Austin during his early career with the Beaumont Enterprise. While there, he met Laura, and they were married within a year. Kim had a passion for the written word and engaging with all forms of media. His influence was vast on those around him, including his two sons who have evolved careers through being exposed to Kim's passion for media and communications at a young age.



A loving husband, father, and brother, Kim is survived by Laura, his wife of 49 years (married November 28, 1969), son Tom McMurray, his wife Meredith, and 10-year old granddaughter Claire of Beaumont; son Tim McMurray and his wife, Vickie, of Commerce, Texas, and granddaughters Maya Morris of Dallas and Marley Morris of Commerce; brother Steve McMurray and his wife, Sandy, of Henderson, along with nephews Clint Baughman (wife Megan), Clay McMurray (wife Laura), and Chad McMurray (wife Stacie), along with several great nieces and nephews.



Kim loved reading, writing, watching Netflix, and following the political landscape. He was also known for his sense of "humor" (just ask him!). Kim was never afraid to crack a joke – family, friends, co-workers, pets, nurses, himself….no one was safe.



Kim, you will be missed by a vast population of lives you impacted in Southeast Texas and beyond.



There will be a celebration of life service for Kim on Wednesday, October 9th, at Broussard's Funeral Home (1605 N. Major Drive, Beaumont). Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. and memorial service to follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America ( May 29, 1946 – October 3, 2019Kim McMurray, a native of Henderson, Texas, and 51-year resident of Beaumont, passed away peacefully on October 3rd in the loving care of Colonial Lodge, his tender care unit in Greenville, Texas.Kim retired in 2014 after a successful 35-year career with Gulf States Utilities and then Entergy Texas, first as corporate communications manager and then community development manager. In April 2011, Kim received his Professional Certified Economic Developer (PCED) certification and was an active member in various community organizations and volunteer boards. He had an unbridled work ethic that was a mainstay quality throughout his career.Prior to his career in corporate communications and economic development, he spent 10 years as a reporter and editor at Texas newspapers, including covering politics at the state capitol in Austin during his early career with the Beaumont Enterprise. While there, he met Laura, and they were married within a year. Kim had a passion for the written word and engaging with all forms of media. His influence was vast on those around him, including his two sons who have evolved careers through being exposed to Kim's passion for media and communications at a young age.A loving husband, father, and brother, Kim is survived by Laura, his wife of 49 years (married November 28, 1969), son Tom McMurray, his wife Meredith, and 10-year old granddaughter Claire of Beaumont; son Tim McMurray and his wife, Vickie, of Commerce, Texas, and granddaughters Maya Morris of Dallas and Marley Morris of Commerce; brother Steve McMurray and his wife, Sandy, of Henderson, along with nephews Clint Baughman (wife Megan), Clay McMurray (wife Laura), and Chad McMurray (wife Stacie), along with several great nieces and nephews.Kim loved reading, writing, watching Netflix, and following the political landscape. He was also known for his sense of "humor" (just ask him!). Kim was never afraid to crack a joke – family, friends, co-workers, pets, nurses, himself….no one was safe.Kim, you will be missed by a vast population of lives you impacted in Southeast Texas and beyond.There will be a celebration of life service for Kim on Wednesday, October 9th, at Broussard's Funeral Home (1605 N. Major Drive, Beaumont). Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. and memorial service to follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America ( www.alzfdn.org ). Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close