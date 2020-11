Or Copy this URL to Share

Kimberlee (Kim) Fowler, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on October 24, 2020, in Port Arthur, Texas.



Born on May 30, 1962 in Beaumont, Texas. She was the daughter of Gerald Fowler and Viola Fowler-Waidley



She is survived by her mother, Viola Fowler-Waidley; son, Ryan Taubert and his wife Primrose; grandson, Eli Taubert.



She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Fowler.



