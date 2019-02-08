Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristina Ploeger Busceme. View Sign

1954 - 2019 Kristina Ploeger Busceme, 64, of Beaumont, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Tina was a devoted and loving wife and mother, and she delighted in her role as Nonnie. She never met a stranger and always gave 110% into everything she did. Tina grew up in Beaumont and attended Beaumont High School before attending college. In college, she met and married George Busceme. They lived in Houston before returning back to Beaumont where they raised their two children, Ellen and John Martin. Tina grew up spending her summers at the beach, and her love of the beach continued throughout her life. She loved sitting on the beach with friends and family, looking for beach glass, and jumping waves with granddaughters, Mae Martin and Marietta. She taught eight grade English at St. Anne Catholic School and Marshall Middle School. As a teacher, she instilled a love of reading and vocabulary in her students introducing them to the classics as well as up and coming authors. Tina was an avid reader and enjoyed swapping books with friends. She loved cooking and baking and enjoyed teaching her granddaughters how to make soup and bake bread. After Tina retired, she became involved in many organizations in Beaumont. Tuesday and Thursday afternoons were spent playing mahjong with friends. She never missed an estate sale and spent as much time with her granddaughters as she could. She is survived by her husband of forty-three years, George Busceme; daughter, Ellen and her husband Stoney Petit; son, John Martin Busceme; granddaughters, Mae Martin Petit and Marietta Stone Petit; sister, Lisa and her husband Woody Mitchell; brother, Kurt Ploeger and his wife Debbie; brothers-in-law, Larry Busceme and his wife Lissa and Charlie Busceme and his wife Mollie; and seven nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward G. Ploeger, Elizabeth and Martin Johnson, and Henry and Mae Belle Busceme. A gathering of Mrs. Busceme's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with her funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A private committal will be at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. The family would like to thank Dr. and Mrs. Dar Kavouspour, and Connie Jacobs, at MD Anderson for all their help, and the staff and nurses of Harbor Hospice, for their kindness and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the St. Anne Catholic School Library, 375 North 11th Street Beaumont, Texas 77702 or to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486.

