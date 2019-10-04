Kristy Elliott Hansen was born in Houston, TX on September 1, 1977 to Harry and Susan Elliott. She attended school in the Porter, TX area and was a graduate of Sam Houston State University with a bachelor's degree in French. After college Kristy joined Continental Airlines as a Flight Attendant and remained with Continental/United Airlines until her death on September 28, 2019. Kristy met the love of her life, Joshua Lyle Hansen of Beaumont, TX, at SHSU and they married on April 27, 2002. They have two children; Rhys (10) and Alyssa (5). Kristy's life was dedicated to her children and her husband. She spent daily time with the children to play, tutor them on their school work and teaching them life lessons. She stood by her husband in his career, insuring he was able to follow his dreams.

Kristy is proceeded in death by her father Harry. She is survived by her husband, children, mother Susan Elliott, sister Stacey Elliott, in-laws Ben and Barbara Hansen, brother and sister in-law Tyler Hansen and Ashley Estacion along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and life-long friends who will miss her greatly.

Visitation and memorial will be held at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX on Sunday, October 6 from 6 – 8 pm. Funeral service are scheduled for Monday, October 7 at 10 am at Brookside Funeral Home, with burial immediately following the service at Brookside Cemetery.

Please remember Kristy in your hearts and pray for her family. In memorial to Kristy, please share a kindness to someone in need.