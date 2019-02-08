Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle "Blake" Hanson. View Sign

1955 - 2019 Kyle "Blake" Hanson, 63, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on April 10, 1955 to Katherine Melba Chauvin and Elton Merle Hanson. He was the owner of Blake's Lawn Care. Blake is survived by his daughter, Amanda Hanson Francis and her husband, Andre Francis of Beaumont; his sister, Kay Simon and her husband, John Simon of Sun City, Arizona; his father-in-law, Jiles "Capt'n" Lindsey of Jasper, Texas; sisters-in-law Madeline McGallion, Houston, Texas; Melinda Stapleton and her husband, Clint Stapleton of Jasper, Texas; and numerous family members (aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins) and wonderful friends. Blake is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Lindsey Hanson; his parents, Katherine Melba Chauvin and Elton Merle Hanson; his brother, Mark Allen Hanson and his beloved stepfather, Richard "Dad" Parmer. As Blake wanted, his body was willed to The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston in hopes he could continue to make a difference for others. A memorial service for Mr. Hanson will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1955 - 2019 Kyle "Blake" Hanson, 63, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on April 10, 1955 to Katherine Melba Chauvin and Elton Merle Hanson. He was the owner of Blake's Lawn Care. Blake is survived by his daughter, Amanda Hanson Francis and her husband, Andre Francis of Beaumont; his sister, Kay Simon and her husband, John Simon of Sun City, Arizona; his father-in-law, Jiles "Capt'n" Lindsey of Jasper, Texas; sisters-in-law Madeline McGallion, Houston, Texas; Melinda Stapleton and her husband, Clint Stapleton of Jasper, Texas; and numerous family members (aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins) and wonderful friends. Blake is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Lindsey Hanson; his parents, Katherine Melba Chauvin and Elton Merle Hanson; his brother, Mark Allen Hanson and his beloved stepfather, Richard "Dad" Parmer. As Blake wanted, his body was willed to The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston in hopes he could continue to make a difference for others. A memorial service for Mr. Hanson will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary

2000 McFaddin Street

Beaumont , TX 77701

(409) 832-1621 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close