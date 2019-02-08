1955 - 2019 Kyle "Blake" Hanson, 63, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on April 10, 1955 to Katherine Melba Chauvin and Elton Merle Hanson. He was the owner of Blake's Lawn Care. Blake is survived by his daughter, Amanda Hanson Francis and her husband, Andre Francis of Beaumont; his sister, Kay Simon and her husband, John Simon of Sun City, Arizona; his father-in-law, Jiles "Capt'n" Lindsey of Jasper, Texas; sisters-in-law Madeline McGallion, Houston, Texas; Melinda Stapleton and her husband, Clint Stapleton of Jasper, Texas; and numerous family members (aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins) and wonderful friends. Blake is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Lindsey Hanson; his parents, Katherine Melba Chauvin and Elton Merle Hanson; his brother, Mark Allen Hanson and his beloved stepfather, Richard "Dad" Parmer. As Blake wanted, his body was willed to The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston in hopes he could continue to make a difference for others. A memorial service for Mr. Hanson will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019