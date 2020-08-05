1/1
LaDonna Martin
1951 - 2020
LaDonna Martin 68, of Beaumont, TX; passed July 25, 2020. A public viewing will be held from 6-9pm Thursday, Aug. 06, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. A graveside service will be held 9:30AM, Friday, Aug. 07, 2020 at Goodwill Cemetery Pineland, TX. She was preceded in death by parents: Tommie Lee and Viola Freeman, brother: Byron A. Freeman. Cherishing her memories are spouse: Howard E. Martin Sr., Children: Vanessa Williams, Charles Martin Howard E. Martin Jr. Siblings: Denise Freeman, Carolyn Freeman, Tommie Freeman Jr., Don Freeman, Ricky Freeman and Genoa Freeman. 9- Grandchildren, 2- Great Grandchildren. proctorsmortuary.com

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PROCTOR'S MORTUARY
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
(409) 840-2022
