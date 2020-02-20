Lafayette Spivey, 71, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at West Tabernacle Baptist Church with interment at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church.
Lafayette's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his wife, Brenda Spivey; son, Michael J. Spivey (Shampagne); grandchildren, Sahara Spivey, Surenity Spivey, and Sincere Spivey; siblings, William Spivey, Sr. (Patricia), Lucy Spivey, and Lula Dejean; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020