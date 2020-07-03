Lane A. Duhe, Sr. of Port Neches, passed away on Thursday June 30, 2020. He was born on October 11, 1930. Lane worked for 40 years as a pipefitter at Texaco in Port Arthur. He also, served in the Army National Guard for 40 years. Lane was a kind and generous man who worked hard to provide for his family. He never complained and was always the first to step up to help with anything you needed him to do.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Duhe; daughter Leslie Lorenz; grandson Joshua Lorenz; sister, Jackie Prince; brothers Gene Duhe and James Duhe. Survivors include his son Lane Duhe Jr. and wife Suzanne; daughters, Lydia Walker and husband Choya and Lori Rutherford and husband Dale. He is also survived by his grandsons, Nathan and Noah Rutherford, Andrew Duhe and wife Jennifer, Heath Sclerandi, Jeremiah Lorenz and wife Tisha; granddaughters, Kamryn Aucoin and husband Hunter, Madison Downing and husband Dakota, Kimberly Kirkland and husband Kevin , Kacie Araujo and husband Armando, Nicole Williams and husband Michael. He is survived by sixteen great grandchildren and by his sister Phyllis Guidry and a sister-in-law Sylvia Duhe and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Thursday July 2, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:PM at Grammier Oberle Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30PM on Friday July 3, 2020 at Grammier Oberle Funeral Home Chapel. Lane will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park.



His family was truly blessed to have this wonderful man in their lives and to have so many wonderful memories to carry in their heart. He will be deeply missed but has set an excellent example for us to live by as we continue on with our lives.



The family would like to thank his caregivers; Rhonda, Janie, and Sandy along with the people of Kindred Hospice. We love you all for your compassion and for taking such good care of our Dad.



Due to the COVID - 19 Pandemic, those attending the visitation and Funeral are required wear mask and participate in social distancing.



