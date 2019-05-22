1934 - 2019 Larry D. Greene, Sr., 85, of Beaumont, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on May 8, 1934, in Beaumont, to Eva Mae Harrington and Cecil Willard Greene. Larry had been a member of IBEW Local #479 since 1956 and retired as an electrician after many years of employment. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Greene; daughters, Debbie Greene and Sharon Greene, all of Beaumont; sons, Steven Marino and his wife, Lisa, of Pearland and Kyle Marino and his wife, Lisa, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Kyle Frederick, Kevin Raney, Travis Marino, Tyler Marino, Morgan Marino, Justin Marino, Jordan Marino, and Addison Shupak-Marino. Larry is preceded in death by his son, Larry Dale Greene, Jr. A gathering of Mr. Greene's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Baptist Church, 1860 West Lucas Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 22, 2019