Larry Dale Butaud 1951 - 2019 Larry Dale Butaud, 67, of Spurger, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Pine Arbor, Silsbee. He was born on October 15, 1951, in Port Arthur, to Enola Marie Huval and Vertis Frank Butaud. Larry was a diesel mechanic at Mustang Cat, Beaumont, for forty-three years. He is survived by his wife, Bertie Butaud, of Spurger; daughter, Amy Yelverton and her husband, Jared, of Nederland; son, Jonathan Butaud, of Warren; numerous stepchildren; brother, Neil Butaud and his wife, Ann, of Fannett; sisters, Gwen Yates, of Macon, Georgia; Karen Maxwell and her husband, Bill, of Spring; and Belle Richard, of Conroe; and numerous grandchildren. A gathering of Mr. Butaud's family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 20, 2019