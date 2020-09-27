1/
Larry Lyn Copeland
1941 - 2020
Larry Lyn Copeland, 79, passed away on September 24, 2020, at CHI St. Luke's Hospital in Houston, Texas, after complications from pneumonia.

Larry was born on July 12, 1941, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Edgar and Betty Copeland. He grew up in Austin where he graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School, excelling in gymnastics. He went on to study Business Administration at both Southwest Texas State College, San Marcos, and Texas A&M University. His telephone career began in 1964 at Southwestern Bell in Huntsville, Texas, as a business representative. Outside his career Larry obtained his pilot's license. He retired after 27 years from SBC/AT&T after holding several different management positions.

After retiring, Larry became an avid golfer. He also enjoyed cooking, gardening, creative tinkering, beachcombing, and became quite the handyman. And, Larry loved his fur babies, Sally and Pepper.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Lillian, of 47 years; daughter, Debby Croft and husband, Dearl, of Bastrop, Texas; son, Larry "Butch" Copeland and wife, Tomiko, of Baytown, Texas; three grandchildren, Keira, Michael, and Mandy; two great-grandchildren, Ean and Madden; brother, Don Copeland and his wife, Ann, from Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Barbara Greer.

A gathering of Mr. Copeland's family and friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A graveside service will follow at 5:00 p.m., Sunday evening, at Magnolia Springs Cemetery, FM 1005, Kirbyville. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
SEP
27
Graveside service
05:00 PM
Magnolia Springs Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
