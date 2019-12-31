Larry Roy Elliott, 75, of Nederland, Texas passed away December 26, 2019, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy Hazen Elliott and Mittie Lucile Elliott; and brother, Wayne Elliott. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Betty Elliott; children Amy Toon (Jeff); Alicia Peterson (Matthew); Ryan Elliott (Jayne); stepdaughter Sharon Sibley; sister Susan Mullins (Paul); brother Robert Elliott; and sister-in-law Brenda Elliott. He also leaves behind grandchildren Hannah, Joshua, Elizabeth, Sarah and Abigail Toon; Morgan and Micah Peterson; and Walter and Molly Elliott. Visitation will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, January 4th at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3515 Helena Avenue, Nederland, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am. Memorial donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 31, 2019