Larry Roy Elliott (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Melancon's Funeral Home
1605 Avenue H
Nederland, TX
77627
(409)-722-0218
Obituary
Larry Roy Elliott, 75, of Nederland, Texas passed away December 26, 2019, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy Hazen Elliott and Mittie Lucile Elliott; and brother, Wayne Elliott. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Betty Elliott; children Amy Toon (Jeff); Alicia Peterson (Matthew); Ryan Elliott (Jayne); stepdaughter Sharon Sibley; sister Susan Mullins (Paul); brother Robert Elliott; and sister-in-law Brenda Elliott. He also leaves behind grandchildren Hannah, Joshua, Elizabeth, Sarah and Abigail Toon; Morgan and Micah Peterson; and Walter and Molly Elliott. Visitation will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, January 4th at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3515 Helena Avenue, Nederland, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am. Memorial donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 31, 2019
