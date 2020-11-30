Larry Wayne Roebuck



Larry Wayne Roebuck, 76, of Hemphill, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.



Born in Vicksburg, Mississippi, on August 7, 1944, he was the son of James Roebuck and Lucylle (Pilgrim) Roebuck. Larry honorably served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force. He worked for many years as a pipefitter in the oil industry.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, James and Florence Roebuck.



He is survived by his children, Kelly Roebuck Gonzales and husband Mike of Beaumont, Larry Wayne Roebuck Jr. and wife Heidi of Ashland, Pennsylvania, and Rebecca Roebuck of Houston; grandchildren, Blaine Gonzales and Chloe Gonzales; sister, Carol Elliot and husband Fred; niece, Stacy Testerman; nephew, Scott Elliott.



Cremation will be under the direction of Claybar Haven of Rest Crematory.



