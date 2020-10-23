Laura McMurray, a native of Beaumont, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020.
Laura was a lifelong educator that dedicated her career to being a difference-maker in the fields of special education and speech pathology. She was an active member in numerous community organizations and volunteer boards. Her passion for impacting young lives, serving her community, and being a loving mom, grandmother, and wife were evident to all those who knew her.
A graduate of South Park High School and Lamar University, Laura began her teaching in Houston and Corpus Christi before returning to Beaumont where she - very appropriately - got a job working on the society page for the Beaumont Enterprise. While there, she met Kim, and they were married within a year.
In addition to her distinguished career as an educator in the Beaumont Independent School District, Laura's myriad of community involvement included serving as both a sorority chapter advisor at Lamar University and also on the national Gamma Phi Beta Foundation. She was also a past president of Beaumont Junior Forum; served on the boards of the ARC, CASA, and Beaumont Community Players; and was also an active volunteer for the Julie Rogers Gift of Life organization.
A loving wife, mother, and sister, Laura is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Kim (married November 28, 1969), and is survived by son, Tom McMurray (wife Meredith), and granddaughter, Claire of Beaumont; son, Tim McMurray (wife, Vickie), of Commerce, Texas, and granddaughters, Maya Morris of Dallas and Marley Morris of Commerce; brother, Tom Taylor and his wife, Leigh; sister-in-law, Susan Corgey; brother-in-law, Steve McMurray (wife Sandy); along with nephews, Robert Taylor, Clint Baughman, Clay McMurray, and Chad McMurray; along with their spouses, several cousins, great nieces and nephews.
Laura never met a stranger and enjoyed sharing fellowship, laughs, and lending a helping hand to anyone - anywhere - anytime - as long as it kept her active and busy! As her family and close friends know, "you fool!" was a high form of endearment in her deep Southeast Texas accent.
Laura, you will be missed by a vast population of lives you impacted in Southeast Texas and beyond.
There will be a celebration of life visitation (masks required) for Laura from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont A private family memorial service will follow. Her cremation arrangements will be held through Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gamma Phi Beta Foundation, 12737 E. Euclid Drive Centennial, Colorado 80111-6445 (https://donate.gammaphibeta.org/CSiDonate/Give.aspx/X3NRZKAQ#c
) or CASA of Southeast Texas, 2449 Calder, Beaumont, Texas 77702 (https://www.casasetx.org/donations
).
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.