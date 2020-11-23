Laure Russell Law, 56, passed away at MD Anderson Hospital on November 20, 2020. She was born to Don Richard Russell & Rose Marie Fitzpatrick Russell on August 25, 1964.
Laure graduated from East Chambers High School in 1982 and pursued a career in cosmetology. She later started working in healthcare where she was planning to retire.
Laure was raised Catholic but after meeting Gregg she converted to the Baptist religion and was an active member in the First Baptist Church of Hamshire. She held many roles in the church over the years from cook to Sunday school teacher. Her faith was unwavering and anyone who knew her felt it just being around her.
Laure was a giver and a natural born leader. She always had useful advice that she would openly share whether you wanted to hear it or not. She cared for her family deeply and never put herself first. Her home is the families gathering place and she was always proud and eager to have everyone together. This close knit family took many vacations throughout the years and shared many memories together from the trips she planned. Laure was a great friend to many with a genuine smile that made your day when you saw her.
Survivors include her husband, Gregg Law of Hamshire; daughter, Amy Hamilton and husband Skipper of Stowell; son, Barrett Law and wife Tiffany of Vidor; granddaughter, Journey Hamilton of Stowell; grandsons, Bo Hamilton of Stowell, Hayden, Paxton and Liam Law of Vidor; siblings, Stephanie Devillier of Anderson and David Russell and wife Beth of Mont Belvieu; sister-in-law Barbara Flickinger and husband, Ron of Hamshire and brother-in-law, Randy and wife Charlotte of Hamshire; nieces, Wendi Lee and husband Bryan, Jennifer Henry and husband Nathan, Nicki Stone, Cindy Hearn and husband JT, Caroline Russell and Catherine Devillier; and nephews, Kade Russell, Cash Devillier, and Colton Devillier. She is also survived be many aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and soon to be great nephew.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Catherine Mary Russell, brother-in-laws Ricky Stone, Kirk Law and Kyle Devillier, and nephew Jake Stone.
A gathering of Mrs. Law's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Hamshire, 25304 TX-124, Hamshire. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, at First Baptist Church of Hamshire, with her interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Hamshire Children's Ministry Fund, P.O. Box 369, Hamshire, Texas 77622.
