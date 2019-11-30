Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lavern Hamilton Jenkins. View Sign Service Information Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 (409)-892-3456 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1932-2019 Ola Lavern Hamilton Jenkins, 87, of Beaumont, passed from this life November 25th, after an illness. Lavern was born to Albert J. Hamilton and Lee Ola Bean Hamilton on May 22, 1932 in Beaumont. She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1950. On June 21, 1952, Lavern wed Rev. Cecil C. Jenkins, beginning a journey of 51 years together. It was also the start of a ministry partnership of nearly half a century that would see them serve together as pastors, evangelists, and in a radio broadcast ministry throughout the state of Texas. Lavern also worked at the Greater Beaumont Credit Bureau and Beaumont Better Business Bureau. She was an accomplished pianist who ministered through music since her teen years. She enjoyed reading and travelling, especially with her sister on an annual trip to the Smoky Mountains. Lavern's sweet and calm spirit endeared her to all who came in contact with her. To the family she was devoted to throughout her life, she leaves a loving and endearing legacy and a void in our lives that will remain until we are once again reunited. Lavern was a charter member of Christian Fellowship Worship Center in Beaumont. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, A.J. (Jack) Hamilton, Jr., John J. Hamilton, and Mack L. Hamilton. Also step daughter, Vivian Webb, and sons-in-law, Rev. Ralph Foster and Winfred Webb. Lavern is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Foster, son, Christopher, step-son, Cecil Dale, as well as six grandchildren, Leah Chessher (Eugene), Ryan Foster, Toni Doornewaard, Jeff Webb, and Tanya and Terri Jenkins. Also nine greatgrandchildren- including Cecilia and Olivia Chessher, and Melissa Culver, and six great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are devoted sister and brother-in-law Imagene and Doyle Duggar, as well as nieces and nephews, including, Darwin Davis and wife Tamarind and their children Paige, Brice, and Carson, Reece, and Kenady, with whom she had a special bond. Funeral services will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home with Rev. Rick White of Christian Fellowship. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. The family wishes to thank the staff of Baptist Hospital, Village Creek Rehab and Nursing, Harbor Hospice, and Summer Place Rehab and Nursing for the care given to our loved one. Memorial contributions honoring Lavern can be made to the American Bible Society or Christian Fellowship Worship Center. "Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also praises her. Many women have done noble deeds, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31

