Guest Book View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lavon Lyndell Jones, 84, of Nacogdoches, formerly of Beaumont, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Nacogdoches Medical Center. He was born on July 16, 1935, in Clinton, Oklahoma, to Rev. Ruby Dayton Jones and Rev. Thomas A. Jones, who were both ordained ministers in the Church of God (Anderson, IN) denomination. Lavon was a retired Assistant United States District Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Lavon first left home at age 16. He said his dad gave him $50, shook his hand and said, "Good luck, Son." He took on several odd jobs and finally went into the United States Navy for four years. This is where he wound up working as a court reporter and realized that becoming a lawyer is what he wanted to do. Lavon attended the University of Houston Law School and earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1966. He became an accomplished lawyer by winning most of his cases simply by out working the lawyers on the other side. Lavon worked at a couple of private practices, then became the Assistant City Attorney for the City of Beaumont. In 1979, he became an attorney for El Paso International Airport. Then, after working there for less than 100 days, Lavon was offered to become an Assistant Criminal District Attorney for Jefferson County. On his last day in El Paso, he had worked there for exactly eighty-nine days. Lavon was an Assistant Criminal DA for Jefferson County from ~1979-1986. Then he accepted a position as Assistant City Attorney for the City of Austin and took up residence in Round Rock. A year and a half later, Lavon was offered a job as Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas and accepted it. He spent the rest of his career there and retired in ~2005. He is survived by his sons, Larry Jones and Ronald Jones, both of Nacogdoches; nieces and nephews, Lynette Shepherd and Linda Long, both of Sarepta, Louisiana, Lorelei Jones, of Tucson, Arizona, Lavone Badeaux, of Lufkin, and Bill Wright, of Pineland; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Lavon is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Jones. They were married in a tiny ceremony on March 24, 1962, at a preacher's house in Houston with only a couple of witnesses. They did their honeymoon in New Orleans, then were madly in love and spent thirty-nine years together until cancer took Joyce on August 5, 2001. He was a wonderful husband, a loving dad and an all-around great guy. Lavon never took himself too seriously and laughed and teased a lot. He loved teasing Joyce simply because it would put a smile on her face that he loved. Even though he was a busy lawyer, he found time to spend with the kids, Larry and Ronald, from playing Yahtzee or some other board game to being quarterback for both "teams" in a one-on-one football game in the back yard. And he loved spending time with his wife, Joyce. She was an introvert that didn't like going out, but he enjoyed just being with her no matter what they were doing. Lavon was also well-liked and respected by members of the law community and the community in general. People would stop to talk to him and he'd greet them with a smile and a warm handshake. Lavon and Joyce were members at First Church of God in Beaumont for many years, but after Joyce's passing, he eventually joined First Baptist Church-Bevil Oaks. Shortly after moving to Nacogdoches in May 2018, he had his letter moved to First Baptist Church-Nacogdoches. That was the final church he was a member of. He enjoyed the preaching and especially the Sunday School class. A gathering of Mr. Jones' family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Complete and updated information may be found at:

Lavon Lyndell Jones, 84, of Nacogdoches, formerly of Beaumont, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Nacogdoches Medical Center. He was born on July 16, 1935, in Clinton, Oklahoma, to Rev. Ruby Dayton Jones and Rev. Thomas A. Jones, who were both ordained ministers in the Church of God (Anderson, IN) denomination. Lavon was a retired Assistant United States District Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Lavon first left home at age 16. He said his dad gave him $50, shook his hand and said, "Good luck, Son." He took on several odd jobs and finally went into the United States Navy for four years. This is where he wound up working as a court reporter and realized that becoming a lawyer is what he wanted to do. Lavon attended the University of Houston Law School and earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1966. He became an accomplished lawyer by winning most of his cases simply by out working the lawyers on the other side. Lavon worked at a couple of private practices, then became the Assistant City Attorney for the City of Beaumont. In 1979, he became an attorney for El Paso International Airport. Then, after working there for less than 100 days, Lavon was offered to become an Assistant Criminal District Attorney for Jefferson County. On his last day in El Paso, he had worked there for exactly eighty-nine days. Lavon was an Assistant Criminal DA for Jefferson County from ~1979-1986. Then he accepted a position as Assistant City Attorney for the City of Austin and took up residence in Round Rock. A year and a half later, Lavon was offered a job as Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas and accepted it. He spent the rest of his career there and retired in ~2005. He is survived by his sons, Larry Jones and Ronald Jones, both of Nacogdoches; nieces and nephews, Lynette Shepherd and Linda Long, both of Sarepta, Louisiana, Lorelei Jones, of Tucson, Arizona, Lavone Badeaux, of Lufkin, and Bill Wright, of Pineland; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Lavon is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Jones. They were married in a tiny ceremony on March 24, 1962, at a preacher's house in Houston with only a couple of witnesses. They did their honeymoon in New Orleans, then were madly in love and spent thirty-nine years together until cancer took Joyce on August 5, 2001. He was a wonderful husband, a loving dad and an all-around great guy. Lavon never took himself too seriously and laughed and teased a lot. He loved teasing Joyce simply because it would put a smile on her face that he loved. Even though he was a busy lawyer, he found time to spend with the kids, Larry and Ronald, from playing Yahtzee or some other board game to being quarterback for both "teams" in a one-on-one football game in the back yard. And he loved spending time with his wife, Joyce. She was an introvert that didn't like going out, but he enjoyed just being with her no matter what they were doing. Lavon was also well-liked and respected by members of the law community and the community in general. People would stop to talk to him and he'd greet them with a smile and a warm handshake. Lavon and Joyce were members at First Church of God in Beaumont for many years, but after Joyce's passing, he eventually joined First Baptist Church-Bevil Oaks. Shortly after moving to Nacogdoches in May 2018, he had his letter moved to First Baptist Church-Nacogdoches. That was the final church he was a member of. He enjoyed the preaching and especially the Sunday School class. A gathering of Mr. Jones' family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.