1938 - 2019 Lawrence "Tot" Carrier, 81, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Saturday, March 30, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at Pear Orchard Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the church. Rosary will begin at 9:15 AM. Lawrence love and memories will forever be in the hearts of his brother, Ronald Carrier (Lou); sister-in-law, Clara Muller; other relatives and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence "Tot" Carrier.
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019