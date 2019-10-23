Lawrence "Larry" James Gist passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 in Beaumont, Texas at the age of 78, surrounded by his family. He was born to Genevieve Montz and George Mally Gist in Port Arthur, Texas on June 7, 1941. He attended Bishop Byrne High School in Port Arthur and later graduated from the University of Notre Dame and the University of Texas at Austin Law School. Following law school, he served as Assistant Criminal District Attorney of Jefferson County and Assistant State's Attorney before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. In 1974, he became the youngest State District Judge to be elected in Texas at the age of 34. He spent the remainder of his career as a Criminal District Judge, serving in the last twenty years as full time Senior Criminal District Judge in the Jefferson County Drug Impact Court. Judge Gist was certified in both Criminal and Appellate Law and served in many leadership roles over the course of his career including Chairman of the Judicial Advisory Council of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as well as of the Community Corrections Committee following his appointment by Governor Rick Perry as a Member of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice. He was also an Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law for over twenty years at South Texas College of Law in Houston, and served as the Director of the International Comparative Criminal Law Course for over twenty-seven years. Through this program he organized and lead groups of attorneys and judges around the world yearly to study their judicial systems. He was wholly dedicated to serving the community and received many honors and awards for his achievements. In 1994, the first State jail in Texas, the Larry Gist State Jail, was named in his honor. In 2014 he received the State Bar of Texas Judicial Lifetime Achievement Award, being the only trial court judge to receive this highest honor. Judge Gist served as a mentor and role model in both the classroom and in the practice of law and will be remembered and missed by many. His greatest legacy is found in those in the community who turned their lives around after being given a second chance. He loved his practice but also equally valued his time with family and friends. He was a master storyteller, creature of habit and avid fan of Notre Dame football. Whether it be over a quick trip to England, a Wednesday night at the Laine's, a Friday night dinner at Damian's in Houston, or a Sunday lunch in Beaumont with his family, he never failed to entertain with his playbook of colorful jokes and stories. He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew Brian Sorensen. He is survived by his sons, Lawrence "Lance" James Gist and Ryan Temple Gist; daughter, Malorie Gist Leman and husband Thomas; and grandchildren, Caitlin and Jamie Gist and Carolina, Mally and Lila Leman. He is also survived by his sister, Jackie Jarzambek and husband Don, and his niece and nephews, Shawn Sullivan, Maura Sorensen and Morgan Sullivan and their spouses. Memorial contributions for Judge Gist may be made to Some Other Place, 590 Center Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701. A gathering of Judge Gist's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., followed by a Christian Vigil at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont. Please join Judge Gist's family for a reception immediately following the service in the Basilica Center. A family committal will be held at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com. broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019