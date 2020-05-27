Lawrence Krueger
1942 - 2020
Lawrence "Larry" Charles Krueger, 77, of Vidor, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Calder Woods, Beaumont. He was born on December 18, 1942, to Eleanor Hunt Krueger and William E. Krueger, in Beaumont. Larry was a supervisor at Exxon Mobil for thirty-two years and retired in 1998.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Howell Krueger; son, Kevin Krueger and his wife, Linda; daughter, Kerry Krueger Rose and her husband, Jeff; granddaughter, Lindsay Campbell and her husband, Cody; great-grandson, Corban Campbell; great-granddaughter, McKenzie Alverson; and great-granddaughter, Landry, on the way; brothers, Michael Krueger and David Krueger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of Mr. Krueger's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com


Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Magnolia Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
