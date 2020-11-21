Layton Young, 75, passed away on November 12, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, TX. Layton was a retired welder from Bethlehem Steel Corporation. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Layton Jamie Young and Jimmy Ray Young; grandson, Karter Jamison Young, sister, Johnnie Mae Young-Savoy; brothers, Dallas Young and Adam Young (Melba); brother-in-law, Isaiah Harmon (Alice); sisters-in-law, Velma, Luvenza, Gloria and Roxy. Also numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends. There was a visitation on Friday, November 20, at the funeral home. On Saturday, November 21, 2020, there will be a visitation from 8 a.m. until the funeral service at 9 a.m. at Comeaux Community Chapel. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery. www.comeauxchapel.com