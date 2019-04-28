1919 - 2019 L.C. Bailey, 99, of Silsbee, died Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1919, in Polk County, to Vera Richardson Bailey and Bob Bailey. L.C. proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He earned the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Victory Ribbon, and two Overseas Service Bars. After serving in the Army, he worked and retired from the oilfield. Survivors include his children, Patricia Bailey of Silsbee and Dale Bailey of Sour Lake; grandchildren, Andy Bailey and his wife, Candice, of Sour Lake, and Tiffany Looper of Silsbee; great-grandchildren, Nolan Bailey, Keegan Bailey, and Andrew Dale; and brother, T.H. Bailey of Segno. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sudie Bailey; and sisters and a brother. A gathering of L.C.'s family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with his funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019, at First Pentecostal Church, 1420 North 5th Street, Silsbee. His interment will follow at Holly Grove Cemetery, Holly Grove. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019