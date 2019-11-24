1936-2019 Thelma Lee Johnson, 83, a Beaumont, TX native and a resident of Dallas, TX passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Plano, TX. Thelma worked as the Director of Carroll St. Nursery School. She later managed both Sunlight Manor Apts. and Virginia Manor Apts. from which she retired. Treasured memories of a life well lived are left to her daughters, Pennelope Faultry (Pastor Charles), Sylvia Y. Johnson, Vernetia "Lynn" Johnson (Keith), and Billie Jean Lara (Pastor Rodney); endeared family treasure, Thyra Grant; sisters, Pat Stanley, Sandra Stanley and Cynthia Andrew; eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. There will be a visitation at 9 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Sunlight Baptist Church, 1283 Rev. G.W. Daniels Ave. (Cedar St.) in Beaumont. Thelma will take her earthly rest at Greenlawn Cemetery next to her husband, Willie B. Johnson. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2019