Service Information
Visitation
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home

1937 - 2019

1937 - 2019 Rachel Kirkland Lee passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019. Rachel was born in Call, Texas, November 5, 1937. She moved to Beaumont at the age of 9 and lived the rest of her life in the Beaumont area. She attended South Park High School, class of 1956, where she met her future husband John "JM" Lee. In 1978, after a 20-year career as a banking and legal secretary, she and John founded and worked together at IMI, Inc., which she ran successfully for 10 years after John's untimely death. Rachel attended McCabe-Roberts Avenue United Methodist Church for over 50 years and was a dedicated member of Spindletop Rotary. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Terry and Mark Stracke of Burnet, TX, and her son and daughter-in-law, John and Judith Lee of Beaumont. She leaves behind her loving companion and dancing partner of the last 16 years, Gordon Walker of Beaumont. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Eric Clark of Los Angeles, CA, Jessica Lee of Austin, TX, and Evan Lee of Beaumont, along with her aunt Lou Meguess of Beaumont, and her brother Pat Hunt of Richmond, TX. She was preceded in death by husband John Lee, Brother Paul Kirkland, parents Stanley Kirkland and Katie Hunt, and her stepfather C.H."Pat" Hunt. Services to celebrate a life well-lived will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, with internment after in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park next to her beloved husband. Visitation will be at Forest Lawn from 5 - 8 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Donations in her memory can be made to McCabe-Roberts Avenue United Methodist Church of Beaumont.

