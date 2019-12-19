Lela Williams, 90, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1929, to James Cornelius Potter, Sr. and Mary Jo Musslewhite, in Beaumont.
Survivors include her sons, Barry Miller and his wife, Xiaoling, of Beaumont and James "Jim" Miller and his wife, Barbara, of Lumberton; grandchildren, Dustin Miller and his wife, Deidre; Tara Miller; Manli Wang; Cody Miller; and Jessica Miller; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Miller, Eleanor Miller, Taylor Fernie, Aiden Miller; sisters, JoAnn Alexander, Dottie Braren, and Margaret Meaux; and brothers, Don Potter and James Potter.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Williams; great-grandson, Julian Owens; brothers, Earl Potter, Sr. and Hayden Potter; and sister, Peggy Potter.
A gathering of Mrs. Williams' family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m., with her funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4330 Crow Road, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4330 Crow Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 19, 2019