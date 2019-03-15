Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena Mae Cormier. View Sign

1929 - 2019 Mrs. Lena Mae (Rudd) Cormier, 89, of Lumberton, Texas, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in Beaumont, Texas, at the age of 89 years, 9 months, and 7 days. Lena was born June 4, 1929, in Center, Shelby County, Texas, to parents Elmer and Nora Rudd. At a young age, she moved to Orange, Texas, where she lived for a number of years before moving to Lumberton, Texas, in the early 1980s. A very dedicated wife and mother, she and Rene Joseph Cormier were married for 68 years before his passing in 2015. Lena was a faithful Christian and had been active in churches in the communities she had resided. Her most recent membership was with Woodrow Baptist Church of Silsbee, Texas. Her survivors include a son, Ronnie Cormier and wife Patricia of Baytown, Texas; a daughter, Theresa Bridges and husband Tommy of Lumberton, Texas; a brother, Elmer Ray Rudd of Gillis, Louisiana; a sister, Geraldine Durso of Silsbee, Texas; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; as well as three sisters, Faye, Merle, and Pearl. Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Home, located at 415 N. Fourth Street in Silsbee, Texas. Funeral services are set for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Farmer Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Scott officiating. Interment follows at R.S. Farmer Memorial Cemetery in Silsbee, Texas. You may visit

415 North 4th Street

Silsbee , TX 77656

