Lenore McCurry Holliman, 93, of Beaumont, died Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1926, in Beaumont.

Survivors include her son, Bruce Holliman; daughter, Frances Propst and Erin Dixon and her husband, Lee; grandchildren, Willie Holliman, Jessica Daugherty, Thersia Dixon, and James Dixon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Lelia Keith; and brother, Gene McCurry.

A graveside service for Mrs. Holliman will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
