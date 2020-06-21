Leola Catherine Menchaca, 96, of Nederland, Texas passed away June 15, 2020. She was born in Port Arthur, Texas on April 8, 1924 to the late Narciso Castro and Inez Reschmann Castro. Leola was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland.



Those left to cherish Leola's memory are her daughters, Madeline Davalos (Louis) of Port Arthur and Dianne Stapleton (Harry) of Nederland; her son, Richard E. Menchaca (Susan) of Port Neches; her grandchildren, Darren Davalos (Lourdes), Jason Davalos (Ana), Aaron Davalos (Jill), Ryan Menchaca (Marleis), Janna Gussman, Chris Gussman (Candace), Kandi Ellis (Charles), Harry Stapleton IV (Andy), David Stapleton, and Emily Verdine (Chris); 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richard Menchaca; her daughter-in-law Darla Menchaca; her grandson James Gussman; her granddaughters Shana Menchaca and Cynthia Davalos; and her great-grandson Ethan Verdine.



A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 1:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Rev. John Hughes celebrant and co-celebrant Deacon John Jannise. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store