Obituary

1935 - 2019 Leon Gaylord "Gail" Laurentz of Nederland, 84 years young and beloved husband, father, brother and friend to so many, left this world peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. Gail was a sharp dressed man who relished the simple things in life - an ice cold beer, a well cooked steak, a good game of cards or billiards, and, most of all, time spent with his family. Gail and Sandy, his wife of 55 years, were one of those couples who were simply meant to be. If there was good country music you'd find them on the dance floor. They were poetry in motion there, totally in synch and fitting together like two pieces of a puzzle. Throughout their lives, you rarely saw one without the other. As Gail's health faded, Sandy was next to him in the hospital 24/7, sleeping on a small cot and holding his hand through it all. With his beautiful piercing blue eyes and his winning smile, Gail was the master of "one liners". His sharp wit, always kind, never cruel, was legendary. He and Sandy spent most afternoons on their back porch swing, a cold drink in hand, listening to music, recapping their day and planning their future adventures. Weekends often included time with their three much-loved daughters and their spouses - Donna and Darrell Torbert of Dickinson; Shawn and Dennis Duplantis of Nederland; and Kristine and Walter Tucker, also of Nederland. Gail always wanted to protect and look after his sisters - Freda Cormier of Beaumont and Jimmie Don and husband Clarence Sullivan of Vidor. They called him "Brother" and never missed an opportunity to spend time with him, especially enjoying their Casino trips together. Gail loved his grandsons Joey Harrington of Deer Park and Jim Laurentz of Dickinson, and daughter in law Shelley Laurentz of Boulder City, Nevada. His life-long best friend Felix Daigle and our large extended family of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws know life will never be quite the same without Gail. We miss him already, but we take comfort in knowing he has been reunited with those he loved who were anxiously awaiting his arrival in heaven. We know God needed his help to manage his two rowdy Compadres who passed on before him - son Ricky Laurentz, who departed just a few months ago, and grandson Justin Pittman, who left a hole in Gail's heart when he passed away in 2011. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Leon and Dorothy Laurentz. The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Thomas and the 4th floor staff of The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, along with his other doctors and healthcare workers, who worked so hard to help him heal and were so very kind to our family. Funeral services will be held at Melancon's Funeral Home, in Nederland at 10 a.m. Thursday August 22, 2019. He loved blue, so we encourage those who attend the services to dress in their happiest, most beautiful blue for Gail. A Celebration of Life, Laurentz Style, will be held at the family home following the services.

