Leonard Albert Vinson
1935 - 2020
Leonard Albert Vinson, 85, of Sulphur, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on February 15, 1935. He was the son of Leonard Henry Vinson and Margurite Carol (Dietrich) Vinson. Leonard was a man with a big heart and many friends. He worked for 31 years as a Purchasing Agent at the Olin Chemical Company. Leonard loved traveling all over the country with Iris in their RV. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman, and spent a lot of time either hunting in San Saba or fishing at Toledo Bend. He was an active member of the Henning Memorial Methodist Church in Sulphur, Louisiana as well as the ROMEOS also known as the Retired Old Men Eating Out. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Henry Vinson and Margurite Carol Vinson; as well as his loving wife, Iris Vinson and son, Thomas Kent Vinson. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Vinson Ramsey and Linda Vinson Gunn; grandchildren, Michelle Vinson Grimley and Jessica Vinson Borel; nephews, Danny Ramsey and David Ramsey; nieces, Katheryn Gunn Ward and Rachel Gunn Jeter.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery
1155 N 11Th St
Beaumont, TX 77702
(409) 892-3456
