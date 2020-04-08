Leonard Lewis (1965 - 2020)
  • " It is hard to say goodbye to such a fine man. It is..."
    - Sue Greenway
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Dora Judge
  • "Leonard was such a genuine person! Ill miss his kind smile..."
    - Mercedes Nguyen
  • "Leonard, I'm going to miss our little visit at least 1 a..."
    - Pauline Richardson
  • "Leonard was without a doubt one of my favorite persons..."
    - Phyllis Chase
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
Graveside service
Following Services
Magnolia Cemetery
Leonard Lewis 55 of Beaumont, TX; passed April 05, 2020. Visitation will be held from 8AM-10AM on Apr. 09, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Graveside Service will be held in Magnolia Cemetery following the visitation. Cherishing his memories are his son: Keldrick Lewis, Siblings: Cynthia Smith (Emory), Raymond P. Lewis Jr. and Timothy Lewis (Marilyn) as well a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2020
bullet Smith
