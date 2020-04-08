Leonard Lewis 55 of Beaumont, TX; passed April 05, 2020. Visitation will be held from 8AM-10AM on Apr. 09, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Graveside Service will be held in Magnolia Cemetery following the visitation. Cherishing his memories are his son: Keldrick Lewis, Siblings: Cynthia Smith (Emory), Raymond P. Lewis Jr. and Timothy Lewis (Marilyn) as well a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2020